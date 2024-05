Mall shooting: File photo. Police in Tulsa said an argument between two people turned into a fight and then a shooting. (Tulsa Police Department)

Tulsa police were called to the Monaco Apartment complex near 51st and Memorial for a domestic incident Wednesday morning.

Police now say a 17-year-old stabbed and killed his mother’s boyfriend at the apartment complex after an argument.

Officers say Elgin Johnson died from multiple stab wounds.

No word yet on the motive.