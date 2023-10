TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that there was a stabbing at the Tulsa State Fair on Saturday evening around the Midway area.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the back by an adult man called Jesus Mendoza with a four-inch pocketknife, according to TCSO.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

Mendoza was arrested for Assault with Deadly Weapon and is being held on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is October 6.