TEN YEARS LATER: Broken Arrow detective reflects on Bever murder case

Ten years ago, Robert and Michael Bever attempted to murder all seven family members but two lived and the brothers are serving five life sentences.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of the crime that thrust Broken Arrow into the national spotlight, and the officers that worked the case will never be the same. The brothers were eventually convicted of five murders, but they were planning on more killing. Detectives said that if the brothers had successfully killed their entire family, more murders would follow

BAPD Detective Eric Bentz talked to KRMG about how it affected himself and other officers.

“You see young children stabbed to death, (and) it’s going to invoke anger when you meet the person that did it. I think every red-blooded human wishes they could impose judgement themselves in that situation,” Bentz said.

The detective, who was already a seasoned interrogator at that time, had a tough time sitting through the interview.

“I went back and interviewed both brothers again, and it was tough, especially with Robert because he was really proud of what he had done and he kind of smirked and laughed. We’re all human and that will get to you, and it really did,” he said.

The detective said the brothers would invoke the names of famous serial killers during the interview like a sports fan would discuss their favorite football team. He said they knew the serial killer’s names and their body counts.

As far as a motive is concerned, Bentz said the two brothers wanted notoriety for killing as many people as possible.

The two remaining family members were adopted by a family and are doing well. Officers have received positive updates on the two girls over the last 10 years.

The brothers are now serving five consecutive life sentences.