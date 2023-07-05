Texas man drowns in southern Oklahoma lake

LOVE COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man is dead after he drowned in Love County, just north of the Texas border, on the Fourth of July.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 28-year-old Luis Catalan Fuentes, of Dallas, was swimming at Marina Beach at Lake Murray when he went underwater around 4:50 p.m. and never came up.

OHP said his body was found about two and half hours later by its Marine Enforcement division using side scan sonar, and recovered by the OHP Dive Team in about 8 feet of water.

He was not using a flotation device.