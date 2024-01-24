Texas man killed in Okmulgee County crash

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

An investigation is underway into a fatal accident involving two vehicles in Okmulgee County.

OHP reports the accident happened just before 11 Tuesday night.

Steven Marshall, 56 of Bryan, Texas was killed in the mishap that occurred on U.S. Highway 75, just south of Shulter.

He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

A passenger in his pickup, Warren Harjo of Texarkana, Texas, was rushed to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition with head injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle involved in the wreck, a semi, wasn’t injured.

No immediate word on what caused the crash, but OHP reports fog and a wet road surface at the time of the crash.


