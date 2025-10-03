Texas megachurch founder pleads guilty to child sex abuse charges in Osage County

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — Robert Preston Morris, the founder and former senior pastor of a Texas megachurch, pleaded guilty to child sex abuse charges in Osage County on Thursday.

Morris appeared in court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd or indecent acts with a child stemming from incidents that date back to the 1980s.

Morris resigned as senior pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, Texas, which is among the largest megachurches in the country. Morris was indicted by a multi-county grand jury earlier this year.

According to Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s Office, Morris was a traveling evangelist visiting in Hominy with the family of the victim, who was 12 at the time, in December of 1982 when the abuse started. Drummond’s Office said the abuse continued over the next four years.

Under the plea agreement, Morris received a 10-year suspended sentence with the first six months to be served in the Osage County jail. Morris also has to register as a sex offender and will be under the supervision of Texas authorities via interstate compact.

Morris was also ordered to pay his cost of incarceration, including any medical expenses, and restitution to the victim.

“There can be no tolerance for those who sexually prey on children,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “This case is all the more despicable because the perpetrator was a pastor who exploited his position of trust and authority. The victim in this case has waited far too many years for this day.”

The victim who is now an adult, Cindy Clemishire, shared the impact of Thursday’s plea.

“Today justice has finally been served, and the man who manipulated, groomed and abused me as a 12-year-old innocent girl is finally going to be behind bars,” she said. “My hope is that many victims hear my story, and it can help lift their shame and allow them to speak up. I hope that laws continue to change and new ones are written so children and victims’ rights are better protected. I hope that people understand the only way to stop child sexual abuse is to speak up when it happens or is suspected.”

“Today is a new beginning for me, my family and friends who have been by my side through this horrendous journey,” Clemishire said. “I leave this courtroom today not as a victim, but a survivor.”