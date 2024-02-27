Texas woman orders poppy flowers, gets flowers shaped like puppy instead: 'Best mistake ever'

Poppies for Memorial Day

By Jen Townley

Sarah Hollingsworth of Austin, Texas runs a baby registry company called Poppylist.

According to Fox News, she recently called a local flower shop to order a bouquet of poppy flowers to take with her to an exhibit in San Diego, California.

Hollingsworth said, “I wanted some poppy flowers as it’s the name of my company, but also the flower of California.”

A few days later Hollingsworth said her parents picked up the flowers and realized there was a miscommunication.

Instead of poppies she got bouquets in the shape of puppies!

She said ‚”it’s funny thinking back because I remember [the clerk] asking me how many I wanted, which I thought was strange.”

While it’s not what she ordered, Hollingsworth said she was so impressed with the design that she kept the puppy bouquet saying it acted as the perfect icebreaker at the exhibition.

Hollingsworth posted a video of the bouquet to TikTok, where it now has over 4.5 million views and 678,000 likes.

Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!