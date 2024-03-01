TFD to install free smoke detectors

The Tulsa Chapter of the American Red Cross is collaborating with Tulsa firefighters and the Tulsa Dream Center offering free smoke detector installations for residents in at-risk neighborhoods Saturday.

It’s happening from 9 until 1 in sections of north Tulsa and the Kendall-Whittier neighborhood.

Volunteers participated in a number of community events and canvassed neighborhoods for months, getting residents signed up for appointments and build awareness.

In addition to installing smoke detectors, volunteers and firefighters will be sharing information on the causes of home fires, how to prevent them, what to do if a fire starts, and how to create an escape plan.







