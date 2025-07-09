TFD: Road closed at 45th and Harvard while ONG crews complete repairs on gas line

Tulsa Fire Department Tulsa Fire Department
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department said South Harvard Avenue is closed at East 45th Street while Oklahoma Natural Gas crews complete repairs on a ruptured gas line.

The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said its crews have cleared the scene of a gas leak near East 45th Street and South Harvard Avenue after a two-inch gas line was accidentally ruptured by construction crews working in the area.

“Hazmat teams monitored the air to ensure the safety of nearby businesses, while Engine 23 remained on scene with charged hose lines to provide protection for Oklahoma Natural Gas (ONG) crews as they worked to stop the leak,” TFD said in a Facebook post.

South Harvard Avenue will remain closed at East 45th Street until ONG completes repairs, TFD said.

TFD said to avoid delays, choose an alternative route.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!