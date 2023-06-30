TFD warn residents about fireworks setting storm debris on fire

TULSA, Okla. — There is a different danger surrounding fireworks this year ahead of the July 4th holiday, the heat is drying up all the remaining storm debris piled in the neighborhoods and any firework could spark a fire that could spread quickly.

The burn center at Hillcrest has already treated six people injured from burning their debris and that is without bringing fireworks into the picture.

“As we move into the holiday weekend, you know we’re aware that people want to have a good time,” said Public Information Officer Andy Little for the Tulsa Fire Department.

Little says every year firefighters respond to multiple firework fires and injuries even though fireworks are illegal to use or have in Tulsa city limits.

“Last year, the burn unit saw twenty-seven people that sustained injuries from fireworks,” said Little.

Little says even seemingly innocent fireworks like sparklers are illegal and can be dangerous.

“Those actually burn upwards of 1,700 degrees and can easily cause burns,” said Little.

Little says a small brush fire in the city caused by fireworks could quickly become a major fire, destroying property and threatening lives.

Little says fireworks can safely be used in many places outside of the city if certain precautions are taken.

“It’s important to have maybe a bucket of water around, a water hose, or something like that where you can quickly extinguish flames. Most importantly, is to always have adult supervision. Children should not have explosive devices to play with as a toy. And these adults need to be sober and they need to be attentive,” said Little.