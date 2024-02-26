"They didn't deserve this" Stepmom of Nex Benedict speaks out about their death

OWASSO, Okla. — A teenager is dead and their story has gone viral.

Nex Benedict died the day after being beaten up by classmates in the bathroom of Owasso High School.

In an exclusive interview, KRMG’s Crystal Kelly talked with Nex’s stepmom about the tragedy.

Vigils were held all over the country over the weekend to honor the life of Nex Benedict.

The 16-year-old Owasso student died on February 8, 2024, just one day after they were beaten by three girls in the high school bathroom.

Nex’s stepmom, Loretta Black, says Nex was the most caring child in the world. “They would stick up for anybody and everybody. They didn’t care who you were. Even if you did them wrong, they would stick up for you.”

Nex was a talented artist who loved cooking and their sisters.

“They endured so much in their short life that no kid should have to go through,” said Black.

After the fight, Nex reached out to their stepmom, Loretta Black through text messages. “Nex had told me the night before they died that they were being bullied and they stood up for themselves and their friends when the fight occurred.”

Nex told Black in the text messages that she took the beating like a champ. “They said, ‘it’s all good. I got my a-- beat, but took it like a champ.’ Like, what child says that? They shouldn’t have to say that.”

Speculation surrounded their death because of the earlier altercation, but Owasso police now say the medical examiner’s preliminary report shows Nex did not die as a result of trauma.

Black says the bullying might not have killed her directly but ultimately it led to her death. “They are trying to say that the beating had nothing to do with their death, it had everything to do with it. Bullying, even if it is after the fact, it had everything to do with it.”

Black said, “I don’t know why people are so mean.”

Word of their untimely death has spread like wildfire across social media with outpours of support, but there are also a lot of hateful comments.

Black wants people to realize how much those comments hurt the family. “All of the people that are commenting on these news posts and the Tik-Toks with all of the speculations, their family is reading these. We read these and we are people too. It hurts to read them and you don’t know this person and you are making these speculations.”

Nex had a boyfriend and Black says he is having a hard time dealing with their death. “I grabbed his arm on the way out of the funeral home and thanked him for loving them. He is hurting, he is hurting so much. I have seen his Instagram posts and I can only imagine the hurt he is feeling having to carry the casket of his significant other.”

Black says the bullying of LGBTQ teenagers needs to stop. “Look what it has done. Look what has happened because of it. Look at the life that was lost. The life that will never see graduation day. They will never see eighteen.”

Black says Nex would have wanted her to forgive the girls who hurt her. “I want to forgive because that is what Nex would have done, but Nex isn’t here anymore because of them.”

The official cause of death for Nex Benedict has not been yet released.





