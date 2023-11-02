Thieves ransack family-owned donut shop in downtown Tulsa

A small, family-owned donut shop, that’s only been open for a few months, was hit by thieves Wednesday night in downtown Tulsa.

June’s Donuts & Café is located at 11th and Detroit.

Owner Cole Rigsby says when the head baker arrived to work around midnight, they found the glass door shattered and open.

“The register had been emptied out and tossed around, upside down. They have looked through absolutely everything, so we’re actually not sure everything they’ve taken just yet,” Rigsby said.

He says a lot of equipment was also damaged or destroyed.

He said the shop is closed today, but they plan to reopen tomorrow.

A GoFundMe page has been started to help the business, which you can find here.

©2023 Cox Media Group