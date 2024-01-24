Third suspect arrested in connection to first homicide of 2024

Tajon Figures (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say all three suspects are now in custody after the deadly shooting that killed a 12-year-old boy in midtown.

Tulsa Police arrested a third suspect, Tajon Figures, who is now in jail.

Alvin Chaplin and Salathiel Fields, the other two suspects, are already charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Jan. 1, officers responded to reports of a shooting near 14th and Utica. When police arrived, they found 12-year-old Steven Bruner dead from a gunshot wound to the head and arm.

