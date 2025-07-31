Third suspect arrested in connection with deadly Juneteenth shooting in Tulsa

Tyri Rodgers (Tulsa Police Department)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A third arrest has been made in connection with the deadly shooting at Tulsa’s Juneteenth festival last month.

Tulsa Police say 22-year-old Isaiah Knight was shot and killed on June 21st around 11 p.m. Timetrious Moore was arrested and charged with 2nd Degree Murder.

On July 2nd, Darmontre Peters was arrested.

Police say that through their investigation, they identified Tyri Rodgers as a third suspect involved in the shooting.

Police say Rodgers was seen taking the gun from Peters after the shooting.

Rodgers was arrested on the 8th and charged with Accessory to a Felony on July 14th. Police say Rodgers is also charged with Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Receiving/Concealing Stolen Property in a separate case from early June.

Seven other people were injured in the shooting.

