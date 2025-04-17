Third suspect arrested in Mexico in connection to ambush shooting in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a third suspect has been arrested in Mexico in connection to an ambush shooting that killed two teens in east Tulsa in February.

Angel Ibarra, 19, was captured in Mexico. According to the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office, Ibarra was arrested by Mexican Federal Police after a tipster recognized him and contacted authorities.

Ibarra is charged with two counts of first degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill in connection to the shooting. He’s currently in custody in Ft. Worth, Texas and will be brought back to Tulsa to face charges.

Law enforcement had been searching for Ibarra, who was on the Oklahoma Attorney General’s 10 Most Wanted list.

“Our collaboration with multiple law enforcement agencies has been a significant factor in our success with the 10 Most Wanted list and helping to bring fugitives to justice,” Attorney General Gentner Drummond said. “These fugitives pose a serious threat to public safety. We need them off the streets, and we intend to hold them accountable for their actions.”

Police have already arrested two other suspects, 18-year-old Christopher Atjun, who turned himself in, and 16-year-old Joseph Melendez who are both also charged with first degree murder.

An affidavit said Melendez gave Atjun a gun that was then used when he and Ibarra got out of a car and shot at four victims.

Two 18-year-olds, Arturo Degollado and Jett Brummett, died at the scene. Police said the two other teens were injured in the shooting.