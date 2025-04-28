Thousands gather for 2025 Tulsa Heart Walk

TULSA, Okla. — Thousands laced their sneakers ahead of the 2025 Tulsa Heart Walk on Saturday.

FOX23 was at ONEOK Field on Saturday morning and spoke with some of the organizers behind the event.

Susan Brehm, Executive Director of the American Heart Association—Tulsa, said this year’s event had many special activities ahead of the race.

“One of the first things that’s new this year is a kid’s dash,” Brehm said. “During the expo we have health checks, we have CPR demos, we have face painting, a kid zone and a dog zone, there’s so much going on.”

Brehm said the event is a comfort to those who have lost someone to heart disease.

“Rejoicing and supporting people and seeing the connection and the empowerment,” Brehm said. “One of the most important messages that we like to get across is how important just walking is to improving heart health.”

Hillcrest South was also at the Tulsa Heart Walk, providing wellness checks and CPR demonstrations.

Brian Smith with Hillcrest South said CPR is important to know, especially when heart issues are involved.

“The more people that know how to do hands-on CPR, the better chance people are going to have to survive if they have cardiac arrest,” Smith said. “The more people that know how to do it, the more people can encourage each other.”

Richard Cox, chair of the Tulsa Heart Walk, said education is an most important part of the Heart Walk.

“Here in Oklahoma, we’re like the 48th state in heart health right now, so it’s always important to educate,” he said. “My father-in-law passed away last May from heart disease, he had a heart attack. This year, we dedicate it to him. He had his first heart attack when he was 45 years old, and he lived to be 75 years old. With the technology and awareness, he got 30 years that he wouldn’t have had before.”

FOX23 also spoke with Amy Rea, who said awareness and education saved her when she had cardiac arrest in 2022.

“I’ve been given a new day every day,” she said. “It’s never too late to learn CPR, make healthy habits and just do the best thing for you so you can enjoy extra days with your family and your friends.”

FOX23 Morning Anchor Michelle Linn, who emceed the walk, said this is a personal cause for her.

“I lost my mom to heart disease, so it’s a cause that matters to me. Heart disease is the number one killer in the United States,” she said. “I’m happy to be out here today raising awareness.”

The American Heart Association - Tulsa is over halfway to its donation goal of $415,000. For more information, click here.