Thousands without power due to severe weather in Green Country

KRMG is following power outages in Green Country due to severe weather.

According to Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO), thousands of customers are experiencing outages in Tulsa, with the majority in east Tulsa.

Nearly 700 customers are without power in Rogers County near Oologah.

In Okmulgee County, over 300 are without power near Henryetta.

