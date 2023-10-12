Three hospitalized in Craig County crash

OHP

By Glenn Schroeder

3 people are recovering from injuries suffered in a two vehicle crash east of Vinita in Craig County.

OHP says 57-year-old Chai Vang of Tulsa was westbound on US Highway 60 Thursday night.

Troopers say he failed to yield at a stop sign at State Highway 82 and pulled out in front of a Chevy Tahoe driven by Gregory Gorman, 63 of Broken Arrow.

Vang was transported to a Joplin hospital fair condition. He was treated and released.

A passenger in his vehicle, Ia Chang, 54 of Collinsville, was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin in fair condition with a head injury.

Gorman was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Joplin in fair condition with a leg injury.

The Vinita Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to extricate Chang and Gorman from their vehicles.



