Three injured in Thursday morning house fire in Bixby

Bixby Fire Department
By FOX23.com News Staff

BIXBY, Okla. — The Bixby Fire Department says that three people were injured in a Thursday morning house fire.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire around 7 a.m. on East 122 Street South.

Firefighters say all three injured were associated with the house. No firefighters were injured while putting out the fire. They say they had an extra fireighter on hand to assist due to a calm at shift change.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Firefighters don’t know where the fire started at this time.

