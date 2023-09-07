Three-legged bear breaks into Florida home, drinks White Claw

A three-legged bear known as Tripod broke into a Lake Mary, Florida home. WFLA reports the bear tore a hole in the patio door screen. Homeowner Josaury Faneite-Diglio told NBC affiliate WESH that Tripod ate some fish food that was left next to their tank, and then focused on the mini fridge and bar. “He took three White Claws, drank, and left very happy. His favorite flavor is mango and strawberry!” This was the second time the bear had broken through the patio screen. The family said Tripod is a “well-liked” member of the neighborhood. Faneite-Diglio said, “I was not scared because we know the bear really well. He lives here; we respect their habitat as much as we can”.











