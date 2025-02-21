Three men arrested for animal cruelty

TURLEY — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office discovered several dogs who were out on the freezing cold temperatures this week in Turley on Friday.

A concerned citizen called about for a welfare check on the small dogs that were kept outdoors in the cold.

Deputies found dozens of dogs and several dead puppies in raised outdoor kennels on the property.

The kennels lacked adequate shelter from freezing temperatures and their water bowls were frozen.

Detectives obtained a search warrant to search the home and found additional dogs kept in dirty kennels.

In all, deputies rescued 39 dogs and recovered 5 dead dogs.

Marshall Favors, 61, Joseph Lutz, 45, and Joseph Vipperman, 29, were booked into the Tulsa County Jail for dozens of counts of felony animal cruelty.

Earlier this week a Sperry man was arrested for animal cruelty after they found three puppies frozen to death in his yard.