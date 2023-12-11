Three men indicted in illegal medical cannabis conspiracy

The Multi-County Grand Jury has indicted three men for a scheme that allegedly enabled non-Oklahomans to illegally obtain commercial licenses for medical marijuana in the state.

Prosecutors allege Kevin Paul Pham and Alex Shiang Lin Chang paid Richard Gregorio Ignacio to serve as a straw owner for medical marijuana grow operations in Kingfigher County and elsewhere in the state, effectively serving as a front for out-of-state individuals.

Non-state residents cannot legally be licensed by the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority or registered with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs.

Attorney General Gentner Drummond said the charges in the case reflect his office’s commitment to enforcing Oklahoma’s criminal laws against those who allegedly exploit the state’s legalization of medical marijuana.