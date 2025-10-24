Thunderstorms expected in Green Country on Friday

Severe weather in Green Country 10-24-2025 (National Weather Service Tulsa)
By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Rainfall could dampen weekend plans in Green Country.

According to the National Weather Service Office in Tulsa, widespread showers and scattered thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected to continue today and tonight.

A few strong storms are possible primarily across eastern Oklahoma, the NWS says.

There’s also a chance for flooding from these storms.

There is at least a 15% chance of excessive rainfall that may lead to flash flooding across much of eastern OK on Friday, with at least a 5% chance across northwest AR, according to the NWS.

Additional amounts (from Thursday night) of 1-2.5 inches are forecast across much of eastern OK, with up to an inch of rain elsewhere, the NWS says.

The National Weather Service says moderate to heavy rainfall will persist across the region through Friday night.

They say widespread rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are expected by Saturday morning across the watch area, with localized totals of 4 to 5 inches possible.

