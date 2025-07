Tickets on sale for Paul McCartney show at the BOK Center in October

TULSA, Okla. — Tickets are now on sale for the Paul McCartney performance slated for October 22 at the BOK Center.

Tickets went on sale at 10 a.m. this morning and are available for purchase here.

His stop in Tulsa is part of his 2025 Got Back Tour which kicks off September 29th and runs through November with the finale at the United Center in Chicago.

McCartney last performed in Tulsa in 2013.