Tim McGraw is coming to Tulsa

Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only Tour with Carly Pearce

By Skyler Cooper

The BOK Center announced country music star Tim McGraw is returning to Tulsa in 2024.

McGraw, along with Carly Pearce, is bringing the ‘Standing Room Only Tour’ to the BOK Center on April 13th.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday, August 4th at 10am.

You could win tickets before you can buy them just by listening to 102.3 KRMG Tulsa’s News and Talk. Listen to the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter and the KRMG Afternoon News with Skyler Cooper from July 31st to August 4th for your chance to win.

For more information on the upcoming concert, click here.

McGraw last played the BOK Center with his wife Faith Hill in 2017.

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

