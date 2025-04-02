Tornado victims deal with roofs ripped off of homes

OWASSO — Beth Kamara was asleep with her husband when the storm warnings started to go off on her phone.

“I jumped out of bed,” said Kamara. “I grabbed the dogs. He ran upstairs to grab our son and within 30 seconds the house shook. It was the craziest noise. I don’t even know how to explain it, but we saw insulation start falling. I thought the windows blew out, which is what I thought the noise was. However, it happened to be our roof being blown off.

Kamara said she was still in for a shock when she looked outside.

“He opens the front door and I thought is that somebody’s fence in our front yard? And he goes that is our roof,” said homeowner Beth Kamara.

The path of destruction stretched for about 11 miles from Highway 75 to Highway 20.

Other homeowners tell KRMG that they were able to make a lot of progress cleaning up because so many homeowners came over to help.