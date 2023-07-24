TPD: 3 dead, infant in the hospital, after shooting in North Tulsa

3 dead after shooting in North Tulsa (Crystal Kelly)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said three people are dead and a child is in the hospital after a north Tulsa shooting Monday morning.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 a.m. at Wood Creek Apartments, near Interstate 244 and North Garnett Road. Four people were found shot inside an apartment. Three people are dead and one child was taken to a hospital, according to police.

Tulsa Police Captain Richard Meulenberg says three adult women were shot and a teenager who lived in the apartment ran for help to call the police.

Captain Meulenberg says an infant was also shot and is in the hospital in “critical condition.”

According to police, the suspect in the shooting turned himself in to Tulsa Police and is now in custody.

No names or a motive for the shooting has been revealed.


