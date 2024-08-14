TPD: Armed man kidnaps 6-year-old, drives away in FedEx van

Tulsa police said a man intervening in his girlfriend’s child custody dispute landed himself behind bars Tuesday.

According to police, Martece Oliver showed up at a house near Pine and Nogales, pulled a gun and pointed it at several people as he demanded a father to hand over a 6-year-old girl. TPD said Oliver then drove off in a large FedEx van.

We’re told Oliver is dating the child’s mother and went to where the child’s father lives to get the child and take her back to her mother.

TPD said the Real Time Information Center, with help from a FLOCK camera and the police helicopter, helped officers find the FedEx van at a QuikTrip near 46th Street North and Lewis.

When police got there, they found the suspect, but not the child.

Police said Martece Oliver told them he’d already dropped the child off at her mother’s house near 46th Street North and MLK Jr. Blvd.

Officers went to that house and found the child.

TPD said the suspect and the child’s father offered different versions of what happened.

“Martece Oliver claimed he intervened in a custody dispute by going to the father’s residence to retrieve the child and return her to the mother. He alleged the father’s vehicle tried to hit him, so he pulled out his pistol and asked the child if she wanted to go see her mother. She agreed, and he took her. Tulsa police posted on social media. “However, the father, contradicted Oliver’s account, stating that Oliver approached his vehicle, cocked his gun, and threatened to shoot everyone if he didn’t hand over his daughter. He also said Oliver pointed the gun at everyone, grabbed the child, and put her in his vehicle, saying ‘She is in good hands.’”

TPD said officers found Oliver’s pistol in the FedEx van.

He was arrested and faces charges for child abduction and five counts of pointing a deadly weapon.



