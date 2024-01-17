TPD arrests 17-year-old accused of shooting and killing young man

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police arrested a 17-year-old for allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old man on Sunday.

Police say officers were called to a shooting near 31st Street and 129th East Avenue around 2:15 a.m.

Officers found 18-year-old Seely Rudolph dead from a gunshot wound to the head, police say.

Police said the 17-year-old male suspect was at a nearby home where he had gone to ask for help.

Police say the suspect, victim, and another woman were all in a car while the suspect was playing with a gun in the backseat before the shooting.

The suspect said he accidentally shot the victim in the head, Tulsa Police said.

Police say the 17-year-old had a .45 semi-automatic 1911 pistol he said he got from a friend’s house. It was not reported missing or stolen.

Police say the District Attorney’s Office will determine the appropriate charges due to the suspect being a juvenile in their Facebook post linked HERE.

This is an arrest, not a conviction, police say.