TPD busts midtown massage parlor for prostitution

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police detectives say they found an ad for the Joy Spa massage parlor on a website used for sex ads.

Police say they sent an undercover officer to check out the spa near 15th and Lewis.

Reports say the officer was solicited for sex.

TPD says the officer talked to an employee who said she works 13 hours a day, seven days a week, and is only paid $100 a day.

Officers arrested the owner of Joy Spa, Rongfang Pang, and booked her for human trafficking and running a prostitution operation.

©2024 Cox Media Group