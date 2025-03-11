TPD investigating homicide after body was found in Wagoner County

Tulsa Police Department
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they are investigating a homicide after a body was found in Wagoner County near Porter on Monday morning.

TPD said they were notified about a body being recovered in Wagoner County and a vehicle that was set on fire, which is believed to be related to a case of a missing man from Tulsa.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the homicide and do not have any suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!