TPD K9 Officer “Vader” tracks down suspect

TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted for multiple felonies was taken down by Tulsa Police K9, “Vader” over the weekend.

Officers were called to a home in north Tulsa on Saturday at approximately 4:34 a.m. for a reported domestic disturbance.

TPD says 34-year-old Kristopher Jackson is a repeat offender wanted for Domestic Strangulation, Kidnapping, and Strong-Armed Robbery against his ex-girlfriend.

Officers searched throughout the night for Jackson, who they say repeatedly returned to his ex’s home throughout the night.

TPD unleashed K9 Officer “Vader” and he led officers straight to Jackson, who was hiding in the bushes just north of the home.

Jackson was taken into custody without further incident.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, help is available.

Contact the Domestic Violence Intervention Services (DVIS) 24/7 crisis line at (918) 743-5763 or visit dvis.org for support and resources to a home in north Tulsa on Saturday at approximately 4:34 a.m. for a reported