TPD officer hospitalized in Saturday morning crash

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said an officer was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after a driver ran a red light.

Police said around 4 a.m., an officer was driving southbound on South Sheridan Road when an eastbound driver ran a red light and pulled out in front of him.

Neither the driver or passenger in the eastbound vehicle were injured during the crash. The driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Police said the officer was taken to the hospital as a precaution, but was found to have no injuries and went home.