TPD: Rogers HS students died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police gave an update on the two 17-year-old Rogers High School students who were found dead in a vehicle.

According to TPD, a preliminary report from the Medical Examiner’s Office indicated their deaths were due to accidental carbon monoxide poisoning.

We’re told firefighters, a certified City of Tulsa mechanic and police investigators inspected the car. Officers said they found that while the car was running, lethal amounts of carbon monoxide filled the vehicle.

Tulsa police said calls came in to report the teens missing Sunday afternoon. Officers said Kadence Brown and Jacob Lara had not been seen in 24 hours.

Officers said they learned the two 17-year-olds were together and were last thought to be in the 21st and Yale area.

Later Sunday, TPD said a report was made of an unattended death at 18th and Yale. Friends of the teens had located the car in the Dunkin’ parking lot.

Police said both teens were found dead inside the car.

An employee at Dunkin’ said the car had been there since around 7pm Saturday.

