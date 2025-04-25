TPD said no shots fired after responding to reports of shooting at Woodland Hills Mall

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said no shots were fired after they investigated the reports they received of a shooting at Woodland Hills Mall.

“It’s extremely relieving,” said Lt. Paul Madden with TPD. “We don’t necessarily lower our posture to assume there is no work left to do here, so we swept the entire mall and checked on folks, and we’re reassuring them that they were in no danger.”

Around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday, Tulsa Police said they received multiple phone calls reporting shots had been fired inside Woodland Hills Mall.

Many callers reported a man inside the mall with either a pistol or a rifle.

According to TPD, the situation started with a fight among four or five people in the food court. While they aren’t sure if someone mentioned guns or showed a gun, people inside the mall became scared and started running.

Upon arrival at the mall, officers said they spoke with numerous witnesses, including an off-duty Tulsa Police officer, who said there was a large fight but no shots had been fired.

TPD, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office worked together to sweep both floors of the mall as a precaution and found no shooting victims or anyone who had been injured.

Officers stated they’re investigating the situation and reviewing surveillance video and working to learn more about the fight inside the food court.