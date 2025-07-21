TPD searching for 3-year-old missing since July 4

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a missing three-year-old who is believed to have been missing since July 4th.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, the department said a DHS caseworker contacted them to report that three-year-old King SMith has been missing since July 4th.

The caseworker explained DHS had received a pick-up order from the Tulsa County Courthouse for the child because it was believed he may have been being deprived or neglected.

DHS said both of the boys’ parents are likely unhoused.

The organization said they attempted to contact the boy’s parents, but could only get in contact with the boy’s mother and asked her to meet with them at a library.

However, DHS reported the child wasn’t with the mother when she arrived at the library.

According to authorities, the mother told the DHS caseworker she had paid another houseless woman $50 to take her son.

The Tulsa Police Department released the following timeline of the little boy’s whereabouts leading up to when he was last seen.

On July 1, Catholic Charities reported to DHS that they believed the child may be suffering abuse and may be living in a sexual and violent environment due to the child’s behavior while he was at the organization.

On July 4, the day the child was last seen, the child’s mother paid the other houseless woman $50 to take her child.

TPD said this second woman took the child to her own mother’s house to celebrate the Fourth of July. While there, the department said the woman posted a picture of the little boy on Facebook and asked if anyone could claim him.

At this point, authorities said a woman messaged the unhoused woman to tell her she knew the little boy’s father.

Later that same day, TPD said the child was taken to the QuikTrip on North Peoria Avenue and East Pine Street. At the QuikTrip, authorities said the little boy was given to an unknown man driving a Yukon.

The man is potentially the boy’s father, but the man’s identity hasn’t been confirmed.

At this time, the little boy’s whereabouts are unknown, and he has been entered into the National Crime Information Center as a missing person/missing child.

Officers said they’ve received some information reporting the child has been seen downtown with other people who are also potentially unhoused.

TPD identified the mother of the little boy as Lakeitha Timmins (potentially Lakeitha Smith) and the father as Darnell Smith.

TPD stated that an Amber Alert cannot be activated without more information and the location of the people involved in this incident.

If you have any information about the missing three-year-old boy, Lakeitha Timmins or Darnell Smith, please reach out to the Tulsa Police Department at 918-596-9222.

You can also report information about this case anonymously to Tulsa Crime Stopper at 918-596-COPS.

At this time, neither the child’s name nor a photo of him has been released.