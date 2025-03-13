TPD searching for suspect in connection to homicide after body was found in Wagoner County

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said they are searching for a suspect in connection to a homicide after the body of a missing man was found in Wagoner County on Monday.

On Sunday, the family of 29-year-old Tevin Goff reported him missing and possibly in danger from an unknown place in Tulsa.

Goff was last seen meeting with several individuals in Tulsa, whom his family said he was afraid of.

On Sunday evening, Goff’s vehicle was found on fire in a rural area outside of Porter in Wagoner County.

On Monday morning, Goff’s body was found off the road near 13200 N 4160 Road near Coweta.

The Tulsa Police Homicide Unit was called to the scene since he was reported missing in Tulsa.

During the investigation, TPD identified 40-year-old Jason Bowen as a suspect. Bowen was charged with first-degree murder, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

TPD is actively trying to track down Bowen. Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS. You can remain anonymous when calling. When calling, please reference case #2025-011312.