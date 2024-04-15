TPD seeks public input due to growth downtown

Police take homicide suspect into custody in downtown Tulsa (FOX23 News)

Tulsa — Tulsa police are looking for public input on the possibility of adding a downtown division after moving the headquarters to the old State Farm building off the Broken Arrow Expressway.

“Chief Franklin has been interested in the idea of how we can more efficiently police and support the downtown area,” said TPD’s Major Jillian Phippen. “And that’s specifically due to the growth.”

Right now, the Gilcrease Division takes care of policing downtown.

It seems like every month we’re hearing about a new apartment complex or business going into the downtown area.

“If you’re a new resident downtown, what does that perspective look like?” said Major Phippen. “If you’re an individual that just works downtown, again what is that perspective?”

TPD held a public meeting Monday afternoon at Central Library to hear ideas from business leaders and residents.