TPS audit reveals “systematic lack of internal controls”

TULSA — State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd held a news conference Wednesday to release the results of an audit after canceling the release earlier this month so Tulsa Public Schools could see the results before the public.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt ordered the audit after former administrator Devin Fletcher was convicted of embezzling close to $600,000.

“As we began to test samples of TPS purchases, it soon became clear that Fletcher’s misconduct was the result of a much larger problem,” said Byrd.

She says multiple administrators fostered a culture of financial non-compliance by disregarding laws and policies designed to protect taxpayer money.

The audit also shows that TPS failed to properly verify and document the receipt of vendor services.

“A systemic lack of internal controls existed at TPS, which enabled mismanagement and potentially placed millions of additional tax dollars in jeopardy.”

Byrd also says non-compliance flourished due to the administrations lack of transparency with the school board.

She says her office reviewed $37.7 million in TPS expenditures with $29 million that went to consultants.

“Of the $37 million we tested, $25 million was spent in violation of the districts RFP and competitive bidding policy.”

Investigators also found 1,450 discrepancies in financial records.



