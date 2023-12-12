TPS Board member Jerry Griffin announces resignation

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jerry Griffin announced he is resigning from the Board effective Jan. 2, 2024.

Griffin, who represents District 6, said the decision comes as he prepares to start a new journey focused on addressing the challenges of the American education system.

“Serving on the Tulsa School Board and representing the citizens of District 6 has been a fulfilling experience. My future endeavors will involve outlining my vision for meaningful and lasting educational reform, as detailed in my book, ‘From Flawed to Flourishing: A Reading-Centric Blueprint for Immediate U.S. Education Reform.’ I am currently in the initial phases of organizing a national tour to promote and share this vision with Americans across the country,” Griffin said in a press release.

“Effective learning cannot coexist with ineffective administrative systems. To address this, I will be establishing a consulting firm dedicated to collaborating with school districts across the nation. We will focus on enhancing their administrative operations, strengthening financial controls, and implementing artificial intelligence as a cost-effective tool for operational efficiency and the learning-teaching environment. This initiative is in line with my commitment to fostering educational excellence and operational effectiveness in our schools,” he continued.

Griffin said he expresses his gratitude for the “unforgettable and enriching experiences” during his time on the Board.

Griffin was elected to his post in June 2020 and his term would have expired in April 2024, according to TPS.

One of Griffin’s most recent actions on the Board was abstaining in the vote to hire Dr. Ebony Johnson as the District’s new Superintendent.