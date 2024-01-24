TPS investigating if graphic sexual video posted online was made in elementary school library

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools Police Department is investigating if a video of two adults having sex earlier this month in a closed and dark school library was recorded in one of their elementary schools before it was posted to social media.

The video was posted to X, formerly known as Twitter. In a post made last week, the poster said he was let into the unidentified location by an employee working after hours. The two had sex in the dark school library and no children were present. It appears the video was made after classes were out for the evening or even on a weekend.

The four videos are mainly sexually graphic, except for about 8-10 seconds where the man recording himself mid-act spans the entirety of the dark room which is a school library of some kind.

The school library in the videos has very similar features to the pictures of the media center posted on Eisenhower International School’s website. The school is located near East 56th and South Harvard.

In addition to a matching unique carpet pattern, a piece of stained glass art depicting blue-colored dolphins, which is the school’s mascot, can briefly be seen in the video as well. Other matching features are the placement of bookshelves, furniture, and the font and signs identifying what books are on what shelves.

FOX23 was sent a copy of the original link to the videos on our viewer tip e-mail address. The tipster claims to be a parent who felt the innocence of the school had been defiled by the videos made, but at the end of the message, they asked for privacy and did not wish to be interviewed. They only wanted to forward their concern to FOX23 for it to be looked into.

FOX23 News forwarded the viewer’s concerns to Tulsa Public Schools who then forwarded that to their police department and an investigation into the posting began.

Tulsa Public Schools said in a statement to FOX23:

“This has only just been brought to our attention. While incredibly disturbing, we have not yet been able to confirm or identify the location or individual shown in the social media post. Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police are investigating and will work with any additional law enforcement agencies as needed. There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety of our students, families, team members, and facilities. As always, we encourage you to report any suspicious activity to 918-480-7233 or share@tulsaschools.org.”

In addition to a statement being sent out to FOX23, a letter is going out to parents and school staff about the videos from Tulsa Public Schools administration:

“Thank you for your continued commitment to ensuring that Eisenhower International School remains a center for excellence in teaching and learning. I am writing to make you aware of a news story that may mention our school in a concerning light, including allegations that an inappropriate activity took place in our school building after business hours.

This was just brought to our attention. While incredibly disturbing, we have not yet been able to confirm or identify the location or individual(s) shown in the social media post cited in this story (or how long ago it might have been recorded). Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police are investigating, and will work with any additional law enforcement agencies as needed. There is nothing we take more seriously than the safety of our students, families, team members, and facilities. As always, we encourage you to report any suspicious activity to 918-480-7233 or share@tulsaschools.org.

Any time we are made aware of concerns about possible inappropriate actions or situations in our district, we immediately begin investigating and work closely with any appropriate authorities who may need to be engaged.

I am actively monitoring the situation on behalf of our school community and will certainly share any facts or updates that we are able to release publicly. Please know that I am addressing the concerns and working with the Eisenhower International School team to ensure that we continue to keep our focus where it matters most – our students.

I appreciate your partnership.”