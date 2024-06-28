TPS, Jewish Federation, others react to directive saying OK schools will now teach the Bible

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Superintendent Ryan Walters said all schools in Oklahoma must now teach the Bible in its courses. The announcement came on Thursday at an Oklahoma State Board of Education (OSDE) meeting in Oklahoma City.

Walters claims he wants to have the Bible used as an important historical document for curriculum context but not for implementing Christian doctrine or evangelizing kids.

The announcement is already receiving pushback.

State Representative from Tulsa Melissa Provenzano responded to the memo.

“We advise school districts to carefully review and follow existing state law when it comes to religious instruction in schools,” Provenzano said.

FOX23 heard from State Representative Mickey Dollens (D-OKC), who said this directive won’t improve educational outcomes.

“Requiring a Bible in every classroom does not improve Oklahoma’s ranking of 49th in education,” Dollens said. “Ryan Walters should focus on educating students, not evangelizing them.”

Adam Soltani, Director of the Oklahoma Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-OK), a chapter of the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, released the following statement:

“Although we and the American Muslim community recognize the important historical and religious significance of the Bible, forcing teachers to use it and only it in their curriculum is inappropriate and unconstitutional,” Soltani said in the statement. “We adamantly oppose any requirements that religion be forcefully taught or required as a part of lesson plans in public schools, in Oklahoma, or anywhere else in the country. As the Constitution outlines, religious freedom allows for the academic instruction of religion in subjects such as geography, social studies, and history.

“To require religious scripture, regardless of which one it may be, to be incorporated into lessons in our schools, however, is a clear violation of the Constitution’s Establishment Clause and infringes on the rights of our students and their families,” he stated. “Ryan Walters should reconsider his actions of using his position and influence to promote what appears to be a personal Christian Nationalist agenda, as it does not contribute to the advancement of our children’s education.”

FOX23 looked at the state’s academic standards, most recently passed in 2019. It mentions studying and referencing types of religion in several grades in different subjects.

The portion of it that Walters is referencing is one about fifth grade social studies standards, saying in part:

“Analyze the forms of self-government in the three colonial regions including the role of religion in the establishment of some colonial governments.”

There is no word on what translation of Bible the OSDE is requiring, but the board did say they will be sending additional instruction for schools soon.

The Office of the Attorney General is also weighing in, saying state law already allows teachers to use Bibles in classrooms.

However, the difference now is Walters is making that a mandatory requirement in Oklahoma’s academic standards.

The Tulsa Jewish Community released the following statement:

“The Tulsa Jewish Community is deeply concerned by Superintendent Ryan Walters’s recent directive mandating the Christian Bible be present and taught in every public school classroom. While we hold the Hebrew Bible in high regard within Judaism, believing it contains fundamental moral teachings and Jewish history, we believe this directive undermines the core principles of religious freedom and the separation of church and state, which are essential to our democracy and the core principles upon which our nation was founded.

Earlier this week, the Oklahoma Supreme Court struck down the use of state funds for religious charter schools as unconstitutional. Similarly, enforcing the presence of the Christian Bible in public school classrooms not only goes against the spirit of religious neutrality protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, but also imposes a specific interpretation that does not encompass the diversity of religious beliefs in our society.

At a time when Oklahoma faces significant educational challenges, ranking 49th nationally, this directive distracts from addressing crucial education needs. Furthermore, it risks excluding students of various faiths, or those who adhere to no faith, creating divisions rather than fostering an inclusive educational environment.

We urge Mr. Walters to prioritize creating inclusive educational settings that respect and accommodate the diverse religious and cultural backgrounds of all Oklahoma students. Upholding these principles is vital for preserving religious liberty and ensuring that public education remains a space where every student can learn and thrive without the imposition of specific religious doctrines.”

Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) released the following statement:

“Tulsa Public Schools is reviewing the new educational standards memo released by the State Superintendent’s office today. We are working with district teams to understand more about the directive’s new requirements.”

FOX23 is still working to hear from more of our local school districts on this new mandate.

A Hindu spiritual leader who has spoke before the Oklahoma Senate said he’s fine with Bible lessons being taught in public schools as long as lessons from Hindu scripture are also included.

The full press release from Rajan Zed can be read below.

“Hindus feel that it is fine to incorporate Bible lessons in Oklahoma public schools as long as lessons from ancient Sanskrit scripture Bhagavad-Gita are also included.

Hindu statesman Rajan Zed, who has read invocation in Oklahoma Senate in the past, in a statement in Nevada today, said that Bhagavad-Gita was a historically significant document, recognized throughout the world and was a treasure that should be taught in public school classrooms in Oklahoma. This sacred text was plainly the word of God spoken by Lord Krishna himself.

Various well-known Americans; including essayist-philosopher Henry David Thoreau (1817-1862), theoretical physicist credited with being the “father of the atomic bomb” J. Robert Oppenheimer (1904-1967), novelist-philosopher Aldous Huxley (1894-1963), essayist-poet Ralph Waldo Emerson (1803-1882), theoretical physicist Albert Einstein (1879-1955), etc.; were reportedly influenced by Bhagavad-Gita. It had inspired, fascinated, touched and impacted millions of readers worldwide over the centuries; Zed, who is President of Universal Society of Hinduism, noted.

This philosophical and intensely spiritual poem Bhagavad-Gita considers the nature of action, the religious and social duty, the human relationship to God, the means of liberation, and the nature of sacrifice, etc.; Rajan Zed adds.

Zed further said that awareness about other religions thus created by such instruction from Bhagavad-Gita in now religiously-diverse Oklahoma public school classrooms would make students of the state well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow. Moreover, it would infuse morality and ethics in Oklahoma classrooms.

Hinduism is the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.2 billion adherents and moksh (liberation) is its ultimate goal. There are about three million Hindus in the USA.

Oklahoma State Superintendent of Public Instruction has reportedly ordered public schools to incorporate Bible instruction.”