TPS offering expanded summer learning activities for July

Tulsa Public Schools Education Service Center (Skyler Cooper)
By Matt Hutson

Tulsa Public Schools is expanding summer learning opportunities.

In July, TPS will offer eligible students free afternoon enrichment activities thanks to a partnership with the Opp Project and support from local philanthropic foundations.

Topics include STEM, arts, literacy and wellness.

Students can also sign up for ‘Friday Fundays’ hosted by community partners including the Tulsa Zoo, Camp Fire Green Country and more.

These activities are free to families and students Monday through Thursday from 1 to 4 p.m. starting July 7 through July 31.

Sites for the afternoon enrichment activities include Unity Learning Academy, Wayman Tisdale fine Arts Academy, Hoover Elementary School, Memorial Middle School and Monroe Demonstration Academy. TPS officials said East Central Middle School students will attend summer 2025 programming at the Will Rogers Middle and High School annex building

