TPS says a gun was recovered at a Booker T. Washington football game

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools say a person was reportedly waving a gun at Friday night’s football game between Booker T. Washington and Bentonville West.

TPS says campus police and the Tulsa Police Department responded to the game at Booker T. Washington and evacuated everyone safely.

According to a press release, a weapon was found, but the suspect was not apprehended.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident and TPS says they will be forthcoming with the information.

Tulsa Public Schools says if you see or hear anything that could jeopardize school safety, please contact their 24 hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE.

