Trading card thief sentenced to 27 months, ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution

TULSA, Okla. — A trading card thief, 25-year-old Nicholas Garrison of Tulsa, was sentenced to 27 months and ordered to pay nearly $300,000 in restitution on Monday.

In February 2021, Tulsa Police took a report of a burglary from a gaming and trading card store near 41st and Hudson.

Surveillance video showed Garrison breaking display cases and stealing thousands of dollars worth of rare Pokémon cards and other cards as well.

During the break-in, Garrison cut himself on the glass, which was later used as DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

He was also linked to several similar crimes in four other states including Illinois, Texas, Missouri, and Kansas.

The investigation involved multiple agencies including the FBI.

Garrison is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and was charged in federal court for the crimes.

After his release, Garrison will also have three years of supervised release and is ordered to pay $298,771.90 in restitution.

As of now, Garrison will remain in federal custody until he is transferred to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons.