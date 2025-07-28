Traffic shift set for next Monday on Elm St. project in Jenks

The ongoing project to widen Elm Street in Jenks will have a traffic shift happening next Monday.

The City of Jenks posted on their Facebook page that, a week from today, they’re moving the northbound and southbound lanes from the east side of Elm Street, to the west side of Elm Street at 121st Street.

They’re doing that so they can work on the east side of the intersection.

It’s all part of a project to widen Elm from three lanes to five lanes between 111th Street and 131st Street.

They’ve been at it for about 6 months, and it will take about 12 more months to complete.