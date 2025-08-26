Trailer released for Tulsa-based ‘Lowdown’ TV show

76th Primetime Emmy Awards Sterlin Harjo arrives at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Jae C. Hong/Jae C. Hong/Invision/AP)
By Steve Berg

It’s the new TV show that a lot of people in Tulsa, and a lot of Sterlin Harjo fans, have been waiting for.

The trailer for ‘Lowdown’ is out today.

Lowdown is a fictional story, shot here in Tulsa, about a character named Lee Raybon.

Show creator and Oklahoma native Sterlin Harjo, of Reservation Dogs fame, says the character is loosely based on the late real-life Tulsa journalist Lee Roy Chapman.

In the show, Raybon, played by Ethan Hawke, runs a rare bookstore and is an independent journalist who uncovers a scandal involving a powerful Tulsa family that leads to more trouble.

Harjo calls the show his “love letter” to Tulsa, and the trailer is chock-full of Tulsa scenes and landmarks.

The show premiers on FX on September 23rd.

Episodes will stream on Hulu the day after they air on FX.

Steve Berg

Steve Berg

Anchor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!