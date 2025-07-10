Trio befriended elderly man, took his money, Sheriff’s Office says

Tulsa County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three suspects Tuesday, who are accused of taking advantage of an elderly man.

The Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Christopher Seth Sutter befriended the 85-year-old victim at an area casino, after the man’s wife died last year.

They say Sutter and his mother, 55-year-old Monica Sutter-Winningham, along with 39-year-old James Everett Simpson, took around $125,000 dollars from the victim, possibly more.

All three are now facing charges of exploitation of a vulnerable adult.