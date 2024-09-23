Troopers help wrangle loose chickens on I-44

It’s not necessarily part of the everyday duties of a state trooper to capture chickens, but the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said some troopers did just that last week in Tulsa.

OHP said a truck with a makeshift trailer was losing chickens on I-44 between 165th East Avenue and 145th East Avenue. The birds, scattered across that mile stretch, OHP said.

When a trooper saw a woman trying to collect them herself, OHP said troopers got involved.

Troopers said, with a little patience, all of the chickens were safely captured and removed from the roadway.