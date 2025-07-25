Troopers warn of scam text about traffic tickets

Oklahoma DPS Scam Text
By Skyler Cooper

State troopers are warning folks about another scam text going around.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the text is trying to scare people into thinking they have an unpaid ticket and claims enforcement penalties will begin July 27th if it’s not paid by July 26th.

The text also claims you’ll have your license and registration suspended, have court action taken against you and have your credit score affected.

OHP said the text is not real and that you shouldn’t click any links telling you to pay a ticket.

Troopers say if you do have a ticket, you should follow the instructions on the written citation.

KRMG Afternoon News Host

